TIMELINE: Escapee had cell phone, change of clothes, paid in cash

Why did it take so long for State Hospital staff to report Randall Saito's escape Sunday?

Why did it take so long to report escape? State isn't saying

The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.

When "violent psychopath" Randall Saito walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday at 9 a.m., he was empty-handed. He had no backpack or supplies for his escape.

He walked one mile, sources said, to the Kaneohe Community Park and along the way, at 9:16 a.m, he called for a cab.

"I asked him where he was and that's when he said he was going to be at the park," said the Charley's Taxi dispatcher, who asked that her name not be used. She said Saito identified himself as "Bill."

"I told him I'm going to be tracking my driver because that's a female and she's going to a park," she said, adding that she was a little concerned about the call "because normally we don't send drivers into parks."

At 10:08 a.m., the driver arrived. Surveillance video inside the cab caught the exchange:

“Hi Bill. How are you?” the driver asked.

“Great," he says as he complains about the distance, "Oh my God, Quite a walk.”

The surveillance video clearly shows that when Saito got into the cab, he suddenly had a backpack stuffed with supplies, including an iphone with a portable charger. During the ride, he begins to text on the phone, then starts rifling through the backpack as if he's seeing what's inside for the first time.

At one point, he asks the driver to hurry.

Driver: "This is the fastest way to Nimitz to Lagoon."

Saito: "I'm making a flight, that's why."

Driver: "Oh shoot, OK, what time does the plane leave?"

Saito: "Well, I've got until 10:30."

Driver: "Oh no!"

Saito: "Yeah, so they're going to leave without me."

Saito calls the charter company, to let them know he's running late.

The driver pulled into a charter plane company off Lagoon Drive just after 10:30, where a charter plane was waiting for him. He had booked that flight ahead of time, using another name, and he paid cash.

It was here that Saito changed his clothes. He dumped the aloha shirt and red jacket he was wearing at the hangar. Honolulu police sources say they have recovered those.

He changed into a black jacket, white printed aloha shirt and a ball cap then boarded a plane to Maui.

The charter flight landed in Maui just after 11:30 a.m., and he headed to the terminal to check in for Hawaiian Airlines flight 46.

Multiple law enforcement sources say he bought the ticket on Travelocity and got through security lines using the alias.

Less than an hour later, at about 12:25 p.m., flight 46 left Hawaii for San Jose, Calif. The plane landed at about 5:30 p.m. Hawaii time, more than nine hours after his escape but still, the state Health Department had not yet notified police and state Sheriff's deputies that he was gone.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are now working to track Saito on the mainland while Honolulu police and Sheriff's deputies try to figure out how Saito was able to get the devices, cash, and a change of clothes just minutes after his escape.

Timeline:

9 a.m. Saito walks away from state hospital

9:16 a.m. Saito calls for a cab while walking to Kaneohe Community Park

10:08 a.m. Saito gets into a cab and tells driver he needs to get to Lagoon Drive

10:30 a.m. Saito is dropped off at charter plane company near airport

11:40 a.m. Charter plane lands on Maui

12:25 p.m. Saito leaves on HA flight 46 to San Jose, California

5:30 p.m. Plane lands in San Jose

