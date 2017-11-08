Hawaii to start testing 'attack warning' siren

Starting Dec. 1, you'll hear two sirens being tested monthly in Hawaii.

The tsunami warning siren will sound first with a steady tone, followed by the "attack warning" siren, which plays a wavering tone.

The testing comes amid rising tensions with North Korea, and as the state tries to better prepare residents for the improbable but not impossible threat of a nuclear attack from the rogue nation.

During the monthly test, residents don't have to take any action when they hear the sirens sound.

If there was an actual missile attack from North Korea, Hawaii would have about 12 to 15 minutes to prepare.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has said if an attack is imminent, residents should "get inside, stay inside and stay tuned."

