State to visitors: When you hear the attack warning siren test, keep calm and carry on

Starting Dec. 1, you'll hear two sirens being tested in Hawaii.More >>
Starting Dec. 1, you'll hear two sirens being tested in Hawaii.More >>
The United States should take North Korea's threat to test a nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean "literally," a senior North Korean official said.More >>
The United States should take North Korea's threat to test a nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean "literally," a senior North Korean official said.More >>
As tensions continue to rise between the United States and North Korea, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency has instructed residents to prepare for a nuclear strike by stockpiling 14 days worth of food, water and supplies – a standard the Department of Education says Hawaii's public schools cannot fulfill.More >>
As tensions continue to rise between the United States and North Korea, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency has instructed residents to prepare for a nuclear strike by stockpiling 14 days worth of food, water and supplies – a standard the Department of Education says Hawaii's public schools cannot fulfill.More >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Hale gears up for City Lights festivitiesMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Hale gears up for City Lights festivitiesMore >>
PHOTOS: Star-studded cast of Jumanji in HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Star-studded cast of Jumanji in HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Search continues for missing Big Island swimmerMore >>
PHOTOS: Search continues for missing Big Island swimmerMore >>
PHOTOS: Fire damages Kahului ElementaryMore >>
PHOTOS: Fire damages Kahului ElementaryMore >>
PHOTOS: Black Friday in HawaiiMore >>
PHOTOS: Black Friday in HawaiiMore >>