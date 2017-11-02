LIST: Expected closures, impacts during president's visit

Drivers beware: The president and first lady will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night.

Parts of Waikiki closed off for president's visit; gridlock expected

The president and first lady will land on Oahu on Friday afternoon for a busy, one-day stopover that's expected to spur significant traffic disruptions.

After landing, the first couple are set to make their way to Waikiki, where they're staying.

President Trump will then head to Pearl Harbor for a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial and closed briefings. He's expected to be back in Waikiki by 8 p.m.

Here are the anticipated impacts:

Freeway closures

Between 2 and 3 p.m., traffic will be shut down on the H-1 Freeway eastbound.

Between 4 and 5 p.m., westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway are set to shut down.

And then between 7 and 8 p.m., eastbound lanes will close again as the president heads back to Waikiki.

Road closures

Kuhio Avenue is expected to be closed, between Kalaimoku and Kaiolu streets.

Kalaimoku Street will also be closed, between Kalakaua and Kuhio avenues.

And two lanes of Kalakaua Avenue will be closed between Kalaimoku and Saratoga streets.

Parking restrictions

In Waikiki, "no parking" signs have gone up along several roadways. The parking restrictions are in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Heightened security

Officials are urging residents and visitors to allow for extra travel time and to prepare for heightened security, especially in Waikiki.

In addition to road closures, officials say some pedestrian areas will be off limited and some bus stops will be closed.

