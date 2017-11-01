City: Brace for road closures, major delays during president's visit

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to stop in Hawaii during an upcoming trip to Asia in November.

The president's visit Friday is expected to cause significant traffic delays thanks to road closures along his motorcade route and in Waikiki.

President Donald Trump and the first lady are scheduled to land Friday afternoon and the couple will be staying in the state's top tourist destination.

Police are warning drivers to expect closures on the H-1 Freeway eastbound through the afternoon and into the evening.

Officials also said the president's travel plans could change at any time.

"We are going to see major traffic delays in Waikiki and along H-1 on Friday and perhaps Saturday," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said at news briefing. "We're asking residents and visitors, to some extent, to avoid these areas if possible."

Caldwell said that the city's 10,000 workers have been given the OK to take Friday as a vacation day, if they choose. State offices are also warning workers about the expected traffic nightmare.

Trump will land in the early afternoon, then head to Pearl Harbor.

Officials say the H-1 Freeway eastbound will be shut down for an unknown amount of time during the afternoon rush hour as the president's motorcade moves from Pearl Harbor through the downtown area to Waikiki.

Clydo Ho, HPD assistant chief, said that between 2 and 3 p.m., traffic will be shut down "in the eastbound direction through the Waikiki area."

Possible shutdowns of the H-1 Freeway could happen between 4 and 5 p.m., and again between 6 and 7 p.m.

During the freeway closures, traffic will be pushed to surface streets. And that means drivers should expect heavy delays through the urban core.

"Anything going eastbound is to be difficult that day," said Ed Sniffen, deputy director for the state Transportation Department. "Leave early. If you don't have to be at work that day, please don't be there."

Preparations began last week for the visit, and protesters are also planning at least one major rally.

Honolulu police were encouraging the president to stay at Marine Corp Base Hawaii in Kaneohe because it provides added security and isn't as busy as Waikiki.

The one-night stopover kicks off a trip to Asia.

Previous presidential visits have created major traffic disruptions. Among the most recent: When President Obama visited Oahu in August 2016 for the World Conservation Congress.

For that visit, the city warned drivers to prepare for serious traffic congestion during the afternoon rush hour, and many left work early to avoid the gridlock.

