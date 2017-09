Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Spence during April visit to Hawaii (Image: CBS)

Second Lady Karen Pence will be on Oahu on Friday, where she will be the keynote speaker at the Joint Military Spouses Conference.

The conference takes place around 1:20 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Expo Hall.

No further details have been provided.

Pence was last seen in Hawaii with her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, in April as part of his Asia-Pacific trip.

