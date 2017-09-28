Search for next HPD chief narrowed down to 7 finalists

Hawaii News Now has learned some of the citizens on the secret panel being used to narrow down the list of Honolulu Police Chief candidates this week. It includes former HPD chief Lee Donahue and former United States Attorney Flo Nakakuni.More >>
A member of the Honolulu Police Commission is resigning after raising concerns about a lack of diversity in the process of selecting the department's next chief.More >>
After months of delay the list of candidates in the running to be Honolulu's next police chief has been narrowed down to nine.More >>
The committees are scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media, to what extent Russia was involved and whether anyone in the United States helped target those stories.More >>
The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.More >>
The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a permit to build the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.More >>
The number of visitors to Hawaii climbed nearly 5 percent last month compared to the same month last year.More >>
