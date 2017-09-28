Search for next HPD chief narrowed down to 7 finalists

After months of delay the list of candidates in the running to be Honolulu's next police chief has been narrowed down to nine.

Nine remain in the running to become Honolulu's next police chief

A member of the Honolulu Police Commission is resigning after raising concerns about a lack of diversity in the process of selecting the department's next chief.

Hawaii News Now has learned some of the citizens on the secret panel being used to narrow down the list of Honolulu Police Chief candidates this week. It includes former HPD chief Lee Donahue and former United States Attorney Flo Nakakuni.

Former HPD chief among those narrowing the candidates for that job

The list of candidates considered for the next Honolulu police chief have been narrowed down to seven, the Honolulu Police Commission announced on Thursday.

The list includes former federal agent Tommy Aiu, current Major Susan Ballard, former HPD Major Kurt Kendro, retired HPD Assistant Chief Kevin Lima, one-time interim HPD Chief Paul Putzulu, and two current ranking officers on the mainland, James Lowery of the Arlington, Texas Police Department and Mark Lomax, another high-ranking police officer from Pennsylvania.

The two who were eliminated were Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry and retired Chicago police officer Gary Yamashiroya.

A secret panel had been conducting interviews and evaluations of the nine semifinalists for the job that Louis Kealoha was forced to leave earlier this year after he was notified by the FBI that he is a target of a federal public corruption case.

The panel ranked the semifinalists and submitted them to the Honolulu Police Commission. The rankings were “blind,” meaning the commission didn't know the identities of the candidates, who were assigned numbers instead.

The issues surrounding the selection process forced one commissioner out. Luella Costales resigned earlier this week, citing a lack of diversity with the mainland consultant group EB Jacobs, which helped narrow down the candidate list from 24 to 9.

