Honolulu to receive $1.4 million in federal funds for electric buses

Honolulu will receive more than $1.4 million in federal funds for electric buses in an effort to reduce carbon pollution, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday.

“Hawaii has long been a leader in clean energy, and the city of Honolulu is building on that legacy by transitioning to buses that will keep our air clean,” Schatz said in a statement. “I'm glad that this funding will take our state one step closer to reaching our goal of using 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.”

The funding is part of the city’s effort to electrify public transit operations. It will also set up a public-private partnership between transit operators, bus manufacturers and electric infrastructure companies, Schatz said.

The Hawaiian Electric Company will be responsible for installing the infrastructure for up to five buses produced by Gillig LLC.

A zero-emission electric bus can eliminate nearly 1,700 tons of carbon pollution over years, or the equivalent of taking 27 cars off the road. They’re also much quieter than diesel-fueled buses, which will help reduce noise pollution.

