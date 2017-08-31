Keck Observatory time lapse captures something pretty interesting in night sky

An unusual sight was captured in a time-lapse video from the Keck Observatory's Cloud Camera Tuesday night.

As the video shows day fading to night from atop Mauna Kea, something appears to shoot through the clouds and explode mid-air, disintegrating to nothing.

The unusual sight was captured around 8 p.m.

Kauai's Pacific Missile Range Facility conducted a successful missile test overnight, but officials can't say for sure that is -- or isn't -- what was captured.

"We can’t confirm that what’s shown on our Cloud Cam is the missile launched from Kauai. We are not affiliated with PMRF, so we can’t speak on their behalf. But we can say that this is not an astronomical object," a Keck Observatory spokesperson said.

Whatever it was, it made for a pretty cool time lapse video.

