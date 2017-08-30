US conducts missile test off Kauai amid growing tensions with N. Korea

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully shot down a ballistic missile that was test fired early Wednesday from Kauai.

Officials said the USS John Paul Jones detected and tracked a medium-range ballistic missile that was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

The missile test comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang conducted several missile tests in recent months.

MDA director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves said Wednesday's missile launch was a "key milestone."

"We will continue developing ballistic missile defense technologies to stay ahead of the threat as it evolves," Greaves said.

This test marks the second time that a SM-6 missile has successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target, officials said.

