Ala Moana Center to get 10 new eateries when 'The Lanai' opens

Rendering of "The Lanai" (Image: GGP) Rendering of "The Lanai" (Image: GGP)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Ten new eateries are taking over the Diamond Head wing of Ala Moana Center.

The new dining location is called “The Lanai,” and it’s set to open on Oct. 27 in the former Shirokiya space.

Customers have a variety of options to choose from, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a snack – all while eating inside a “chic” dining hall or outside, under elegant festival lighting.

These are the new eateries:

  • Agave & Vine
  • Ahi & Vegetable
  • BRUG
  • Da Spot
  • HiTEA Cafe
  • Ike’s Place
  • Mahaloa Burger
  • Sobaya
  • Teppanyaki Farmer
  • Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha

