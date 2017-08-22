Ala Moana Center to get 10 new eateries when 'The Lanai' opens

Ten new eateries are taking over the Diamond Head wing of Ala Moana Center.

The new dining location is called “The Lanai,” and it’s set to open on Oct. 27 in the former Shirokiya space.

Customers have a variety of options to choose from, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a snack – all while eating inside a “chic” dining hall or outside, under elegant festival lighting.

These are the new eateries:

Agave & Vine

Ahi & Vegetable

BRUG

Da Spot

HiTEA Cafe

Ike’s Place

Mahaloa Burger

Sobaya

Teppanyaki Farmer

Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha

