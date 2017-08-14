Apo voices support for TMT

The Thirty Meter Telescope that is planned to be built on top of Mauna Kea on the Island of Hawaii has been at the heart of a heated debate within the native Hawaiian community.

While there are many that have voiced their concerns and disapproval, there is also what seems to be a silent majority in favor of the new telescope being built.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Peter Apo is one of the few who have spoken in favor of the TMT. He came on Sunrise to explain why he thinks the new telescope would help benefit not only Hawaiians, but the rest of the world.

