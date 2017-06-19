State releases renderings of possible OCCC sites

State public safety officials have released renderings that outline what may be in store for the four sites under consideration to be the future home of the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Public Safety officials say OCCC must be replaced – the county jail was built in 1914 and is only designed for 924 inmates, though it's almost always over capacity. Currently officials say there are about 1,200 hundred inmates housed there.

Two of the sites are in Halawa; one, located near the Animal Quarantine facility off Halawa Valley Street, and the other much deeper into the valley, next to the Halawa Correctional Facility.

The proposed location next to the Halawa prison would be located north of the existing facility, deeper still into the valley.

At Mililani Tech Park, a large facility is proposed on a plot of land near the current Leilehua Golf Course, which could help facilitate future expansion.

The fourth proposed location is next to the existing OCCC in Kalihi.

An environmental impact statement needs to be done for each potential site -- a process that's expected to be complete by the end of 2018. A final site selection isn't expected until early 2019. On that schedule, construction would be complete sometime in 2024.

