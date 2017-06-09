Case of Kona farmer facing deportation highlights new policies on immigration

British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.More >>
The Hilton Hawaiian Village has been paying the state a $50 fee every time it stages its popular Friday night fireworks show in Waikiki. The state Land Board has decided to increase that fee to $250.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
Tense exchanges Friday afternoon as several residents banded together to block the installation of Bikeshare Hawaii's 40-foot bike rack in Pualei Circle near Diamond Head.More >>