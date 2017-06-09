Case of Kona farmer facing deportation highlights new policies on immigration

The story of a Kona coffee farmer facing deportation has grabbed national headlines -- and social media is abuzz with questions.

With Andres Magana's deportation date days away, many are asking why he couldn't become a citizen in the 28 years he was in the islands.

Immigration attorney Clare Hanusz says it's not that simple.

"For people who entered the United States illegally even as children, even if they are married to US citizens, even if they have US citizen children, even if they are pillars of the community there is no way under the law right now for them to get legal status," said Hanusz.

That's been true for years. But the Trump administration has removed safeguards that gave some families a chance to stay together.

"Under the Obama administration many good people were still removed from the United States however there were policy directives that prioritized individuals over others especially those with criminal violations," said Hanusz.

ICE discovered Magana was in the country illegally in 2011 when TSA stopped him at Honolulu airport. He was traveling with his daughter who had a dental emergency.

"Ironically the only option to try and get permanent resident status was when he was put into deportation proceedings," said Hanusz.

Because Magana had been here more than 10 years he could apply to stay but a judge denied that because his children wouldn't suffer "exceptional and extremely unusual hardship" if he was deported.

"It's a super high bar for people in immigration court. That was his one shot at getting a green card. He couldn't meet the standard. And lots of good people can't," said Hanusz.

We've also gotten questions about Magana's past. Court documents show the coffee farmer pays taxes. According to Hanusz many non citizens have tax payer ID numbers. The ID number can be obtained online.

Magana has two DUI convictions. The latest was 14 years ago. Both were not factors in his case. He has no other criminal history. We've confirmed non-citizens can also obtain a permit that allows them to drive.



Magana has been married for a year and a half. The couple filed paperwork that would put him on the track to citizenship more than a year ago. Typically it's a process that takes five to seven months. It's not clear why the paperwork still hasn't been processed.

Another common question we received was, "Why not go back to Mexico and do it the right way?" The attorney says if you've been in the US illegally more than a year you're not allowed to come back for 10 years unless you get a special waiver.

"Many people decide it's safer to live in the shadows than take the risk of leaving and maybe not ever having the opportunity to come back," said Hanusz.

