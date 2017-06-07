Lawyers seek last-minute deal to prevent Kona farmer's deportation

After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop. Problem is, he might not be around to see it.

The Magana family, in Kona on Wednesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Smuggled into US as a teen, respected Kona farmer now faces deportation to Mexico

Hawaii's Congressional delegation is calling on the Trump administration to stop the deportation of a respected coffee farmer whose story has made headlines nationally.

The attorney for a respected Kona coffee farmer facing deportation tried to work out a last-minute compromise with the government Wednesday.

A judge oversaw the closed-door meeting inside his chambers at the federal courthouse.

After nearly an hour Andres Magana's attorney emerged, saying he's hopeful.

"They are prepared to consider ideas and suggestions that we are putting forward to them," attorney Jim Stanton said.

Magana is facing deportation in a matter of days, and is to report to ICE agents in Honolulu on Thursday morning.

It's unknown if he'll be detained or released.

Hawaii's Congressional delegation and others have called on the Department of Homeland Security to reconsider Magana's ordered deportation, pointing to his stature in the community and the fact that he was trying to attain a legal status.

Magana was smuggled into the United States from Mexico to be with his mother when he was a child.

The 43-year-old had been working to become documented for several years when he was told he had to go.

Now, after building a life on the Big Island for nearly three decades, the father of three may be forced to leave his wife and children -- all of whom are US citizens.

Across the street from the Honolulu federal courthouse on Wednesday, a group of protesters gathered to call for changes to immigration policy.

Many of the demonstrators were there supporting another deportation case involving a single mother from Maui.

"We're standing here for immigrant families. Keeping families together and stopping the deportations," said protester Paola Rodelas.

Meanwhile, Magana told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday that he's nervous, but wants to stay positive.

"I think I am probably in the best position that can be," Magana said. "So whatever happens I'm very positive and I think it's going to be the right way. And that's all I can do."

Magana added he's grateful to the people who have backed him during this difficult time.

"I want to say thank you to everyone for all the support," he said. "That really was touching to my heart to see how much they care about me and my case."

Magana's attorney said even if he's deported because of pending litigation, there is a chance he could come back.

