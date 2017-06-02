Ah Mow-Santos, Ljungqvist return to UH to lead Wahine into new era

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
A 29-year-old hiker has died after falling several hundred feet from a Punaluu Valley trail.More >>
State incentives and the popularity of Tesla have pushed more Hawaii residents to adopt electric cars, especially on Oahu, a new University of Hawaii report found.More >>
