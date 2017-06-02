Ah Mow-Santos, Ljungqvist return to UH to lead Wahine into new e - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ah Mow-Santos, Ljungqvist return to UH to lead Wahine into new era

In the 1990's The University of Hawaii's Wahine Volleyball team was a dominant force. Led by legendary coach Dave Shoji, the team produced a number of players the went on to become All-Americans, professional players, and even members of Olympic squads. Former players Robyn Ah Mow-Santos and Angelica Ljungqvist have now returned to Manoa to take the reins as Coach Shoji passes on the torch.

