Diabetes advocate gives tips on increasing awareness

Doris Hobbs is an accomplished, spokesmodel, diabetes advocate, contributing editor & published writer with a successful history of providing media exposure to luxury brands worldwide. Her domestic and global clientele have gained multimedia exposure of approximately 237,000 to 880,000 within a number of highly desired publications which include magazine covers, advertorial, profitable advertising campaigns, editorials and exclusive profile interviews.

Doris is recognized for helping luxury brands gain exposure in regional and worldwide newspapers, magazines; local, national, and international podcast and television broadcasting platforms. She writes and models on topics of business, branding, fashion news, diabetes awareness and marketing strategies for a number of national and worldwide publications, not to mention, her own website: richinlovefashion.com.

