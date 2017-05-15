Man dies in fiery crash near Hawaiian Paradise Park

A fiery crash near Hawaiian Paradise Park late Sunday killed a man, the Big Island Fire Department said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 130, between Shower and Kaloli drives.

Fire officials said one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

A witness said a silver Mazda was swerving in and out of lanes when it crashed head-on into a white Toyota pickup truck. The pickup truck then slammed into a guardrail before ending up on its side and catching fire.

"When I ran up to him, he looked at me and he was telling, 'Help, please, just get me out, Pull me out,' so I grabbed him by his arm and tried to pull him out and I could see that he was pinned, and the flame got bigger, and he was just all burned," said witness Kapena Riveira, "There was no chance. I mean, I tried pulling him out of the fire."



Firefighters say no one else was found injured at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda reportedly ran away after the crash.

Police said a suspect, a Keaau man, is in custody, but they couldn't say if he was the driver.

Highway 130 was partially shutdown for more than six hours, but police say it has since reopened in both directions.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Authorities are still investigating.



This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

