Authorities seek WCCC furlough inmate who failed to return to facility

Authorities are looking for a Women’s Community Correctional Center work furlough inmate who failed to return to the facility on Thursday night.

The Department of Public Safety said Kawailani Awana was supposed to return from her furlough pass around 8 p.m.

Awana, 26, is serving time for methamphetamine trafficking in the second degree. A second-degree escape charge is expected to be added.

She is described as about 4’11” and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

