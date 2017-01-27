Ask the Mayor: Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa lays out plan for 2017

As 2017 begins, there are many issues that face our state's political leaders. Among them are problems that affect public safety, staff shortages, and the availability of public housing for those in need.
In this edition of Ask the Mayor, Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa came in to discuss the difficulties he will face in the upcoming year as well as his legislative plans for 2017.
