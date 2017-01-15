Suspect behind 'unprovoked ambush' on police is repeat felon

One man is in custody after shots were fired in Kahaluu Saturday afternoon.

One man is in custody after shots were fired in Kahaluu Saturday afternoon.

The 42-year-old man arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot at officers in a Kahaluu neighborhood in what police are calling an unprovoked ambush is a convicted felon who previously escaped from OCCC.

Records show Glendon Young was sentenced for robbery in 1995. In 2002, while on parole, he was convicted again for firearm charges, terroristic threatening and breaking into a vehicle.

And in 2012, Young managed to escape from OCCC while on a work line.

Saturday's shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near Kamehameha Highway and Huanaahi Street.

Resident Sean Casey said he called police to his home to help clear up some court documents. Casey and three officers were standing on his driveway when he noticed a man walk to the bus stop across the street.

"He looked like me and you, just an average guy, nothing out of the ordinary," Casey said. "A lot of different people sit at that bus stop and us having a clear shot of that bus stop, we see all different kinds of people."

After a 15-minute talk with police, Casey said he walked back into his home. The three officers were getting ready to leave when chaos unfolded.

"I saw the officers hiding behind the car with their guns drawn yelling 'shots fired, shots fired!'" said Casey.

Police said Young fired his shotgun, barely missing the officers. Nine pellets riddled the rear of their police vehicle.

"It was loud, extremely loud," said Casey. "It kind of felt like my clothes moved a little bit."

Investigators said Young tried to fire the gun a second time, but it jammed. That's when officers moved in and tackled the suspect to the ground, placing him in handcuffs. Nobody was hurt.

"The officers did such a great job they handled everything exactly the way they should have," Casey said.

"Something this close to home always will take the sense of security away from you, and the way the cops handled everything it just helps you gain that back."

Young, who has been charged with attempted murder, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. His bail was set at $1 million.

