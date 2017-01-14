Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Kahaluu

A man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun at police officers in Kahaluu Saturday afternoon.

Police were responding to an unrelated call around 3:45 p.m. near 47196 Kamehameha Highway.

As they were leaving the residence, a man in his forties, apparently unrelated to the call, fired a shotgun at the three officers from a bus stop across the street. Pellets from the shotgun shell left the officers' police cruiser peppered with nine holes.

As the suspect tried to fire off a second round his gun jammed according to HPD. That brief moment gave the officers the opportunity to put the suspect under arrest, after witnesses say the officers tackled him to the ground.

The suspect now faces attempted murder and drug charges.

Honolulu police closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Hunaahi Street and Hunalepo Street in Kahaluu as they investigated the report. The highway has since reopened

This story will be updated.

