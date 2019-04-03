‘The public is not safe’: An anonymous letter reveals major concerns over safety at a Maui jail

The recovery process is ongoing daily. The sprinklers have been fixed. Security glass windows to the control room have been replaced. The individual cell windows (covered with plywood) facing the recreation field are being replaced with glass today by MCCC staff, with the help of HCCC building maintenance staff who flew over to assist. A cleaning company started yesterday on removing the char and soot on the walls from the small fire set by inmates during the initial disturbance. Televisions have been replaced in the two modules. New storage room doors were ordered and are being shipped from the mainland. We are also awaiting a shipment from the mainland of replacement furniture for the common area of the module that had the initial disturbance. Individual toilets and sinks in cells, and tier showers were destroyed by the participating inmates. The replacement fixtures were ordered. The facility is awaiting the shipment to arrive from the mainland. Alternate unrestricted toilet access and restricted shower access is being provided every inmate at MCCC.