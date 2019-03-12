‘Disturbance’ at Maui jail prompts large law enforcement response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A significant law enforcement presence has responded to Maui Community Correctional Center following a “disturbance” in an inmate module.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety said inmates broke fire sprinklers and started a small fire in a housing module.
“Inmates have created a disturbance in a module at MCCC," the spokeswoman said. “Maui police and fire are on the scene working with correctional staff to resolve the situation.”
The jail, located on about seven acres in Wailuku, holds pre-trial detainees along with sentenced felons and parole violators who are being prepared for release back into the community.
For years, advocates have raised concerns about overcrowding at the jail ― and others in the islands.
Last year, the state estimated that MCCC was about 60 percent over capacity, with 301 beds but more than 470 inmates. And in September, the state was slapped with $24,000 in fines for safety violations at the 40-year-old facility.
