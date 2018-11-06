Maui, Kauai voters head to the polls to select new mayors — and both races could be nail-biters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to statewide contests, Maui and Kauai voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to select new mayors — and both of those races could end up being nail-biters.
On Maui, Councilwoman Elle Cochran is facing off against former Councilman Mike Victorino.
Cochran says her time on the council has given her the experience she needs to serve as Maui’s mayor. Her big priorities: Boost the inventory of affordable housing and bolster the county’s agricultural sector.
“It’s time to change,” Cochran said, in a recent campaign video. “This is the time. Our future is ready for it. Our natural resources, environment, our culture needs it and it’s going to happen.”
Cochran has faced questions over a criminal conviction in 1993, when she was 28.
She acknowledged that she served four years probation and completed 200 hours of community service for her role in the robbery of a group of tourists in Lahaina.
Her response: "No one's lives or stories are perfect. We all make mistakes in life. I feel I'm a role model … for people who are possibly going through the same thing."
Victorino, meanwhile, is running with the motto: ‘Balanced vision, local values.”
He said his priorities include the housing crisis, economic diversification, the environment and agriculture.
“When you live on an island you must be aware of your neighbors and how you impact them,” Victorino said, on his campaign website. “In Hawaii, you are taught as keiki to welcome all, bring more than you take, leave things better than you found it. And that’s what I will bring as your mayor.”
The two are vying for the seat currently held by Mayor Alan Arakawa, who’s proven to be a controversial figure in recent years, and would be taking over the office as Maui faces growing threats from climate change, a skyrocketing cost of living, and dwindling agricultural opportunities.
On Kauai, two county council members are seeking to take the reigns from Mayor Bernard Carvalho.
Carvalho, a popular figure on Kauai, lost a bid for lieutenant governor in the primary election.
Vying for his seat: County Councilman Derek Kawakami and County Council Chairman Mel Rapozo.
Kawakami said that if he’s elected, he’ll focus on addressing traffic, housing, the local economy and the environment. Rapozo has similar priorities, including traffic and affordable housing.
