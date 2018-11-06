Are you a first-time voter? Here’s all you need to know for Election Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re voting for the first time or just need a reminder of what to expect, then here’s all you need to know for Election Day.
Polls open statewide Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
You’re encouraged to check out a sample of your ballot before heading to your polling place and you can find your polling place online here or by calling 453-8683.
Furthermore, voters are not required to declare a political party affiliation before voting.
If you didn’t have a chance to register, it’s not too late.
Eligible voters can register on Election Day, but they should expect the voting process to take a little longer.
To register, you must present one of the following forms of physical identification: Hawaii driver license, Hawaii state ID, military ID, passport, or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government issued document showing your name and address.
Next, you must fill out a voter registration affidavit form, where you will need to write your Hawaii driver license number of Hawaii state ID number.
If you don’t have either one of these IDs, you can provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. After completing your form, you must present one form of physical identification.
For more information on the general election, click here. For future reference, you can use this website to register to vote, update your existing voter registration, confirm your voter registration address, and request to by mail.
