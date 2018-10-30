Going to the Bruno Mars concert? Here are a few things you should know before you go

The countdown begins for Bruno Mars' shows in Hawaii.

Going to the Bruno Mars concert? Here are a few things you should know before you go
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris)
By HNN Staff | October 30, 2018 at 9:20 AM HST - Updated October 30 at 9:20 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Tens of thousands of fans will flock to Aloha Stadium to see Bruno Mars perform in just over a week, and officials have a warning: It’s going to be crazy.

Heavy traffic and tight parking are expected around Aloha Stadium the nights he performs — Nov. 8, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 — so officials compiled some information to make concertgoers’ experience a little less stressful.

The list includes parking locations and times as well as shuttle services to Aloha Stadium from various locations across Oahu.

What you need to know befor...by on Scribd

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.