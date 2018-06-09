'It looked pretty bad': Man hospitalized after apparent shark bite

Shark signs remain posted at Oneula Beach Park following the apparent shark bite. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A man is recovering with injuries from an apparent shark bite Saturday morning.

Emergency Medical Services officials say a 48-year-old man was apparently bit in the leg.

He was surfing at an area known as Hau Bush, offshore of Oneula Beach Park around 7:45 a.m. when it happened.

When he made it to shore, EMS officials say paramedics worked to control the bleeding and pain before he was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

"We just pulled up on the spot and saw the ambulance getting the guy out of the water," surfer Dan Florenco said. "It looked like it was pretty bad."

Ocean Safety is patrolling the area and warning signs will be posted until Sunday morning.

Florenco added, the beach is known for shark sightings.

EMS officials said this is an unguarded beach. Federal lifeguards at White Plains next door were notified.

