A new power plant is expected to save $4M, and thousands of barrels of oil

The U.S. Army and Hawaiian Electric dedicated a new power generating facility at Schofield Barracks Thursday.

The 50-megawatt station runs partly on biofuels and is expected to reduce oil use by about 26,000 barrels a year. That'll equate to $4,000,000 in annual savings.

And since it's not along on the coast, leaders say it's less susceptible to storm damage.

"It will be the only power plant on Oahu that is located inland, immune from the potential impacts of storms, tsunami and rising sea level. Sited on a secure Army base, the facility can be a key component of recovery in the event of an emergency that affects the power grid," the Army said in a news release.

The plant sits on eight acres of land at the barracks leased to Hawaiian Electric.

“This partnership between the Army and Hawaiian Electric is a model for providing energy security for our military bases. It’s truly a win-win, and we are proud to have played a part in this project,” said Alan Oshima, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO.

