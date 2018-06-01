Jury finds former Kauai police officer guilty of cyberstalking

A former Kauai police officer has been found guilty on cyberstalking charges according to the State Department of the Attorney General.

A Kauai jury found 49-year-old Damian Loo guilty of Harassment by Stalking and Use of a Computer in the Commission of a Separate Crime.

The state says Loo used the department's surveillance system to watch a civilian female co-worker as she came and went to work.

The cyberstalking occurred between March 22 and April 13, 2017 — although the recording capacity of the surveillance system did not allow for footage prior to March 22 to be retrieved.

The state says Harassment by Stalking is a misdemeanor offence that could come with a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The use of a Computer in the Commission of a Separate Crime is a class C felony, the state says. The maximum sentence for that offence could be five years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

Loo is expected to be sentenced mid-August.

