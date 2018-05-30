Kauai Mayor submits official bid for lieutenant governor race

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. announced on Wednesday that he officially submitted his nomination for the Lt. Governor seat.

Carvalho was surrounded by friends, supporters and family at the elections office in downtown Honolulu where he signed his nomination papers.

The Kauai Mayor will be competing against Sens Will Espero Jill Tokuda and Josh Green, as well as Maile Luuwai, and Kim Coco Iwamoto for the Lt. Governor seat.

“It’s official! I would just like to thank my family, standing right behind me, and all of our supporters in this room and all the people throughout this state," Carvalho said in a statement. "I’m committed to taking the lieutenant governor’s office and bringing it to the people."

"I’m ready to be the bridge, I’m ready to be the voice, I’m ready to be the action," Carvalho said.

