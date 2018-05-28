Entertainment: Aulii Cravalho, The Rock, Solo Star Wars and Royal Honeymoon

Congratulations to Kamehameha Schools, Class of 2018. There was one noticable graduate was absent and missing home, missing being with her friends and classmates. Aulii Cravahlo has been busy with the NBC TV Show "RISE". She posted "#Classof2018, Wish I were there..." One of the next items on her calendar will be coming home for the premiere of "Moana" being released in 'Olelo Hawai'i!

"The Rock" Dwayne Johnson is back in the islands; he is getting ready to shoot "Jungle Cruise." He said he was going to take Sunday off.... as usual. But then he remembered his workouts at World Gym in Waikiki when he was 14... and always late on his membership dues.

Nowadays, he brings his own gym with him wherever he goes... and he reflected on how lucky he is to be able to do that. Imagine how much it costs to fly with those weights!

The latest movie in the "Star Wars" empire had a disappointing opening weekend. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" brought in a franchise-low of just over 83-million dollars in North America. "Deadpool 2" came in second with 43-million dollars.



After the royal wedding -- it's time for the royal honeymoon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- are reportedly heading to a lodge in Alberta, Canada.

That's according to T-M-Z. Their quarters at the lodge cost nearly 7 thousand dollars per night.

It's unclear when the newlywed couple would arrive -- or if this really will be their honeymoon destination. The couple has changed their plans a few times.



Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

