Mid-flight fight forces Fiji bound plane to divert to HNL

Officials at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport report that a Fiji Airways plane heading from LAX to Fiji was diverted to Honolulu early Sunday morning.
Sources say, the FBI arrested a man from Australia after he allegedly assaulted two people mid-flight.
The suspect was taken to the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.
A Fiji Airways Spokesperson says, "Fiji Airways flight FJ811 Los Angeles to Nadi service was diverted about five hours into the flight due to a disruptive guest on board. The guest had to be restrained by Cabin Crew and a decision was made by the Captain to divert to Honolulu in the interest of safety."
FlightAware.com shows that FJ811 made a sharp turn towards Hawaii, and landed at 4:12 a.m.
The duty manager's office at HNL says that the plane has since departed.
