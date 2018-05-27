Mid-flight fight forces Fiji bound plane to divert to HNL

Officials at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport report that a Fiji Airways plane heading from LAX to Fiji was diverted to Honolulu early Sunday morning.

Sources say, the FBI arrested a man from Australia after he allegedly assaulted two people mid-flight.

The suspect was taken to the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

A Fiji Airways Spokesperson says, "Fiji Airways flight FJ811 Los Angeles to Nadi service was diverted about five hours into the flight due to a disruptive guest on board. The guest had to be restrained by Cabin Crew and a decision was made by the Captain to divert to Honolulu in the interest of safety."

FlightAware.com shows that FJ811 made a sharp turn towards Hawaii, and landed at 4:12 a.m.

The duty manager's office at HNL says that the plane has since departed.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.