Consumer Alert: Hormel Foods recalls over 200,000 pounds of canned SPAM, luncheon loaf

Over 200,000 pounds of canned meat products were recalled on Saturday. (Image: testatool0/Pixabay)

Consumers may want to check twice before making that musubi after Hormel Foods recalled over 200,000 pounds of canned meat and SPAM on Saturday.

The major canned meats producer recalled 228,614 pounds of meat after they were alerted to the presence of metal in products produced between February 8 and 10. The recall includes several thousand 12 ounce cans of SPAM Classic and Luncheon Loaf.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can. The products were shipped to stores throughout the United States and Guam.

The problem was discovered after the company received four consumer complaints saying that metal objects were found in the canned products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the contaminants on Thursday and issued the recall Saturday.

There were also reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected products are advised to not eat it, instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Additional questions may be directed to Hormel Foods Consumer Response at (800) 523-4635.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.