Green light given to first Kauai dispensary to begin sale of medical marijuana

A dispensary on Kauai will soon begin retail sales of medical marijuana. It's the first one to be approved by the state Department of Health on the Garden Isle.

On Friday, the DOH announced Green Aloha, Ltd. was given the formal notice to begin sales.

The Kapaa-based retailer is expected to sell cannabis items such as indica, sativa and hybrid cannabis flower strains when it opens to registered patients and caregivers, the DOH said.

The company later plans to offer cannabidiol (CBD) hash, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) hash, lozenges, tinctures, topicals and other items.

"It's a privilege to serve the people of Kauai by providing a safe and high-quality product for patients with the medical needs," Justin Britt, chief executive officer of Green Aloha, Ltd. said.

"Having a medical cannabis dispensary open on Kauai expands options for registered patients and their caregivers, providing greater access to meet medical needs," Keith Ridley, who oversees DOH’s medical cannabis dispensary program said. "As dispensaries continue to open across the state, we remain committed to working collaboratively with the licensees to protect the safety of patients while ensuring an efficient and thorough inspection and certification process."

There are five other dispensaries throughout the state, two on Maui and three on Oahu, according to the DOH. For more information, click here.

Licensed dispensaries are expected to open on Hawaii Island later this year.

