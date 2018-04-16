What you can do: How to help Kauai flood victims

Many residents on Kauai are still recovering and picking up the pieces two months after severe rainstorms caused devastating flood damage in April. Donations are still being accepted for those residents.

Here's how to help:

► People on Oahu can purchase tickets to "Aloha Kauai," a fundraiser to help victims in the Kauai flooding event. It will be held in downtown Honolulu on Thursday, May 24 and will feature food, entertainment and more. Click here to purchase tickets.

► The Hawaii Life Charitable Fund is accepting monetary donations that will go toward disaster relief efforts in the Garden Isle. On top of that, Hawaii Life is going to match donated funds up to $25,000.

The donations received will be redirected to the Kauai Red Cross and Malama Kauai to help with immediate recovery efforts.

► Meanwhile, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub for all Hawaii flood relief efforts. Click here to see a number of active fundraisers.

► Hawaii Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster also has a comprehensive list of member organizations that people can donate to or volunteer with including Aloha United Way, Helping Hands Hawaii and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

► The Salvation Army – Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is also accepting monetary donations for its disaster relief efforts on Kauai.The group will be primarily providing food and cleanup supplies to flood victims in need.

“Our team will be conducting needs assessments today in northeastern Kauai communities in order to get a better idea about specific needs and to provide emotional and spiritual relief,” said Lt. Micheal Stack, emergency disaster services coordinator for the Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

“During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs."

► The Kauai branch of the Hawaii Food Bank is accepting donations of bottled water and nonperishable foods to help with flood recovery. Food donations can be dropped off at their warehouse in Puhi Industrial Park. Food donations can dropped starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays.

► On Facebook, there are several fundraisers that have already collected tens of thousands of dollars.

They include this fundraiser for Malama Kauai, which had collected more than $22,000 by Tuesday morning.

► Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby food and formula, are also currently being accepted at the Kilauea and Koloa Neighborhood centers.

This story may be updated.

