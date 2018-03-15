HPD is training schools on what to do in the event of an active shooter

There hasn't been a mass shooting in Hawaii since the Xerox workplace murders in 1999.

Shooter Byron Uyesugi shot to death seven of his co-workers at the building off Nimitz Highway. He's serving a life sentence for the murders in Arizona.

Since then, Hawaii has taken steps to prevent another tragedy.

In light of recent shootings on the mainland, Honolulu police have increased their efforts to prepare schools and businesses through education.

Police officers held one of their active shooter presentations Wednesday for staff at Maryknoll school.

"There's heightened awareness because of the incident in Florida and Vegas and what not, and so the response from the public is the demand that this be taught to them," Sgt. Jerome Pacarro said.

The presentation includes

"They know it's important. They can see it in my eyes and I can see it in theirs. And we just want to work together for the best of this community," participant Perry Martin said.

HPD says East Honolulu officers have given 14 of these presentations so far this year.

