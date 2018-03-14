North Shore mailboxes are bizarre. They're also pieces of art

Next time you're cruising along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore, peel your eyes away from the ocean and take a look at the houses.

Actually, take a look at the mailboxes in front of those houses: They're little works of folk art.

The North Shore has long been known for its quirky and unique way of life. And its mailboxes are no exception.

There's the mailbox that's a cow. Or a large pelican. Or a handcrafted shark.

And then there's the mailbox in front of the Russi home. On one side, the couple painted a wave. On the other, a sunset.

Jim Russi said his unique mailbox welcomes guests to the art studio he shares with his wife, Mia.

"Mailboxes kind of say a lot about what's in your home and the people that live there," he said.

And the Russi mailbox actually has a little directional purpose, Mia Russi pointed out.

The wave was pointed on the Pipeline Beach side. The sunset on the Sunset Beach side.

Mobile users: Click here to see a slideshow of the North Shore's artsy mailboxes.

Fair warning to all artists out there, though: The USPS has rules when it comes to mailboxes.

Here's a look at those regulations, according to MailBoss.com:

All manufactured mailboxes must meet the internal and external dimension requirements of the USPS.

Curbside mailboxes must be placed on the right-hand side of the road and facing outward.

The box or house number must be represented in numbers that are at least 1 inch tall, and they must be on the front or flag side of the box.

Mailboxes must be placed 6 to 8 inches away from the curb; the slot or door must be 41 to 45 inches from the ground.

Curbside mailbox posts should be buried less than 24 inches deep and made from wood no larger than 4 inches high by 4 inches wide. Steel or aluminum pipes with a 2-inch diameter are also acceptable.

Newspaper receptacles may be mounted on the same post as the mailbox, but they must not contact it directly or be supported by it.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.