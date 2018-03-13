Waiakea High students given chance to see the stars through Mauna Kea telescopes

Eight young stargazers at Waiakea High School were awarded viewing time on the Mauna Kea telescopes Tuesday.

The viewing was part of a Maunakea Scholars awards ceremony.

The students in the Maunakea Scholars Program spent several months analyzing data and preparing professional research proposals with mentors from the University of Hawaii at Manoa Institute for Astronomy.

The students with the most most creative, promising, and viable proposals are awarded time on the telescopeto advance their research.

The one-of-a-kind program Hawaii High School students access to the most powerful telescopes on Earth.

"Getting time up there is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Waiakea High school senior Alena Soares. "Especially because we are the only people who even get the opportunity to even go up there, so it is a really special thing for me."

