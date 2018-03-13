State: Public's tips on lay nets key to citing culprits

The state is highlighting several recent lay net violations off Oahu, saying they underscore the value of citizens in reporting those who break the rules.

Lay netting is prohibited along the south shore of Oahu from Maunalua Bay to an area Honolulu's airport.

Despite that, several violators have been cited in recent weeks.

In one case Sunday, a 54-year-old man got three citations for allegedly using some 1,200 feet of lay net along Kaneohe Bay.

The man also allegedly took out-of-season and under-sized fish, and live coral rocks.

Meanwhile, last month, state officers cited a man using lay nets at Paiko Beach.

In both of the cases, the violations were reported by community members, officials said.

There are strict regulations surrounding lay nets because of the toll they can take on marine populations.

