470 grams of meth seized in Kauai bust

A Kauai man faces multiple drug charges after police allegedly found over 470 grams of crystal meth during a search of his apartment.

Ramah Wong, of Kapaa, faces first- and third-degree counts of promotion of a dangerous drug.

Police said Wong was arrested Feb. 5 in Lihue on bench warrants.

During a search of his apartment, Kauai police allegedly found $3,431 in cash.

Two days later, Kauai police returned to the property with a warrant to search his car and bags, finding 471.4 grams of crystal meth, 9.1 grams of marijuana and an additional $34,351 in cash.

Police are still investigating.

Wong's next court hearing is slated for April 3.

