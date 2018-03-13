Historians are scouring the globe for these 'most wanted' 'Iolani Palace artifacts

America's only royal residence needs help locating priceless missing items.

Thousands of artifacts are out there somewhere, either purchased a century ago at auctions following the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy in 1893, sold-off by the territorial and state governments, or handed down in families through the generations.

'Iolani Palace has created a "most wanted" list to assist in the search, hunting everywhere from auction houses to Craigslist for new leads.

There's an estimated 5,000 pieces still at large.

Palace employees and volunteers have been searching for some items for more than 50 years, many of which have been scattered around the world.

If you think you may have original furniture, other items from the palace collections, or information about their whereabouts, please contact the curator.

Here's a list of what palace historians say are the "most wanted" items:

King Kalakaua's bedroom suite Items

Some 225 pieces of furniture were ordered from A.H. Davenport Company of Boston during construction of the new palace.

The four bedrooms on the second floor were each decorated with similar pieces of furniture, in different woods and upholstery fabrics.

The king’s bedroom was decorated in light blue with ebony and gilt furniture. Most of the king's bedroom set is missing.

Gothic revival hutch

The hutch's last known location was the Haleiwa Hotel.

The building was demolished in 1952, though, and its twin has been recovered and is located in the upper palace hallway.

Spelter statues

Spelter, a metal alloy made with zinc, was a popular inexpensive substitute for bronze in the late 19th century.

The palace says a figure from a grand hall wall has yet to be located.

Smaller statues were scattered throughout the palace, including those displayed on wall brackets in the king's bedroom and library.

Large dining room chair

The dining room also had furniture made by the A.H. Davenport Company.

Two of the chairs were large and used by the hosts.

Only one of the large chairs has been located, Historians don't know what happened to the other one.

