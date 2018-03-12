Council postpones budget briefing amid leadership drama

Honolulu Hale was the scene of some political drama Monday — and it's not over yet.

Council Budget Chairman Joey Manahan abruptly cancelled Monday's morning's budget briefing.

The reason? It's believed to be due to uncertainty over the council's leadership.

Council members Ikaika Anderson and Kymberly Pine did not show up at the briefing, and so there was no simple majority to convene the meeting.

In a statement, Manahan said "due to a lack of quorum, today's budget briefings have been postponed and will resume tomorrow."

Last Friday, four members of the council introduced a resolution establishing new leadership and reinstalling Ernie Martin as the body's chair.

