From walkouts to washouts, 5 newsmakers to watch for this week in Hawaii

Schools brace for massive student walkouts

Wednesday will mark one month since the deadly Florida school shooting.

Students across the country are planning a walkout to honor the victims.

And here in Hawaii, preparations are underway as well.

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto has told schools to create a "designated walkout area" for students who want to participate.

In a recent letter to parents, she said she supports the students' rights to peaceful protest, but warned anyone who's disorderly or leaves the campus could be punished.

Another cannabis dispensary opening on Oahu

Medical cannabis dispensary, Cure Oahu, on Kapahulu Avenue is expected to open sometime this week.

This will be the third dispensary to start operations on Oahu.

The state Health Department says, since dispensaries started selling products on August 8, the industry has brought in more than $2.8 million.



Honolulu's street light conversion project is set to begin

Starting Monday, a city contractor will replace more than 53,000 sodium lamps with more energy efficient L.E.D. lights.

Its expected to save the city about $5 million a year.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all its stores

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all its stores in the U.S. this week.

Bloomberg News says it's because the struggling company was unable to find a buyer or work out a restructuring deal.

Earlier this year, Toys 'R' Us announced it was closing 182 stores as part of bankruptcy reorganization.



The Rain Returns

High clouds will increase as a storm system approaches from the southwest.

It'll draw up a lot of tropical moisture over the state by Tuesday, and it could be rather wet and windy for a couple of days.

We'll keep you posted.



