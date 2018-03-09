Hawaii County to residents: Please report discarded syringes and needles

The County of Hawaii Island is asking the public to report any discarded syringes or needles to the Hawaii Police Department.

There's a form posted on the county website where residents can report the discarded hazardous materials.

The county stresses that no one besides trained personnel with the proper equipment should attempt to remove needles or syringes, as they may be infected or laced with drugs.

People who find paraphernalia are asked to give the location and time of discovery, contact information is optional.

Hawaii County will also be developing a program that involves tamper-proof boxes for the disposal of syringes or needles.

People who find syringes or needles can also call Big Island Police at (808)-935-3311.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.