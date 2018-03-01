Mayor kicks off urban canopy project with tree planting ceremony

Mayor Kirk Caldwell and members of Trees for Honolulu's Future teamed up Thursday to plant a tree on the Ala Wai Golf Course as part of Caldwell's urban canopy initiative.

The tree planting ceremony was to commemorate the beginning of a project to plant 100,000 new trees in Oahu's urban areas by 2025. Caldwell's ultimate goal is to create a canopy that covers 35 percent of Honolulu by 2035.

Next week, Trees for Honolulu's Future will be holding a press conference near at the Alwa Wai Golf Course clubhouse on March 9 about growing out Oahu's 'urban forest'.

The talk will touch on the successes of urban forestry programs worldwide and what Honolulu can do to adopt those practices.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.