Rainbow Warrior volleyball selected to finish second in inaugural preseason Big West Conference Coaches' Poll

The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team has high expectations going into the new season, and the rest Big West Conference is taking notice.
The Warriors were selected to finish second in the inaugural preseason Big West Conference Coaches' Poll, earning 32 votes - trailing only preseason favorite Long Beach State for first place by two votes.
LBSU earned four of the six first place votes while Hawaii received the other two. UC Irvine and CSUN were picked third followed by UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego.
#HawaiiMVB Picked Second In Inaugural BWC Coaches Poll https://t.co/o81ikKhNvB— #WarriorBall ???? (@HawaiiMensVB) December 14, 2017
The 2017-2018 campaign is the inaugural season the Big West Conference; the only Division I conference to add the sport of men's volleyball.
Last week, the Warriors were picked No. 5 in the preseason AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll after making an NCAA Tournament semifinal appearance a year ago.
The Warriors return three starters and 11 lettermen from last year’s team and will begin the season
with the inaugural Rainbow Warrior Classic on Jan. 4-6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
COACHES POLL RESULTS
1. Long Beach State (4) - 34 points
2. Hawai'i (2) - 32 points
3. CSUN - 21 points
UC Irvine - 21 points
5. UC Santa Barbara - 10 points
6. UC San Diego - 8 points
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.