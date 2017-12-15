Rainbow Warrior volleyball selected to finish second in inaugural preseason Big West Conference Coaches' Poll

The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team has high expectations going into the new season, and the rest Big West Conference is taking notice.

The Warriors were selected to finish second in the inaugural preseason Big West Conference Coaches' Poll, earning 32 votes - trailing only preseason favorite Long Beach State for first place by two votes.

LBSU earned four of the six first place votes while Hawaii received the other two. UC Irvine and CSUN were picked third followed by UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego.

The 2017-2018 campaign is the inaugural season the Big West Conference; the only Division I conference to add the sport of men's volleyball.

Last week, the Warriors were picked No. 5 in the preseason AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll after making an NCAA Tournament semifinal appearance a year ago.

The Warriors return three starters and 11 lettermen from last year’s team and will begin the season

with the inaugural Rainbow Warrior Classic on Jan. 4-6 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

COACHES POLL RESULTS

1. Long Beach State (4) - 34 points

2. Hawai'i (2) - 32 points

3. CSUN - 21 points

UC Irvine - 21 points

5. UC Santa Barbara - 10 points

6. UC San Diego - 8 points

