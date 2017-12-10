Former Rainbow Warrior and current-Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright arrested on domestic assault charge

Former Rainbow Warrior baseball and current Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday night on a domestic assault charge.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com's shared a copy of Wright's mugshot per his Twitter account:

Steven Wright arrested on domestic assault charges pic.twitter.com/5oVvwRmLoB — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 11, 2017

Wright was arrested at his home in Tennessee Friday night after a confrontation with his wife.

Wright's lawyer, Alex Little, shared a statement on behalf of Wright's family, per NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich:

Statement on behalf of Steven Wright’s family obtained by NBC Sports Boston, after Wright was arrested and charged with domestic assault: “… he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional.” https://t.co/coUtgOhSxq pic.twitter.com/uGRbxSWYre — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) December 11, 2017

Wright has been released from jail, according to NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox organization released the following statement regarding Wright's arrest:

"We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time."

Wright, 33, was a second team All-American as a junior at the University of Hawaii back in 2006 with an 11–2 record and a 2.30 ERA. Last season for the Red Sox, Wright appeared in five games, going 1-3 on the season before undergoing season knee surgery back in May.

