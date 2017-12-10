Former Rainbow Warrior and current-Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Former Rainbow Warrior and current-Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright arrested on domestic assault charge

BOSTON, MA (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Former Rainbow Warrior baseball and current Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday night on a domestic assault charge.

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com's shared a copy of Wright's mugshot per his Twitter account:

Wright was arrested at his home in Tennessee Friday night after a confrontation with his wife. 

Wright's lawyer, Alex Little, shared a statement on behalf of Wright's family, per NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich:

Wright has been released from jail, according to NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox organization released the following statement regarding Wright's arrest:

"We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time."

Wright, 33, was a second team All-American as a junior at the University of Hawaii back in 2006 with an 11–2 record and a 2.30 ERA. Last season for the Red Sox, Wright appeared in five games, going 1-3 on the season before undergoing season knee surgery back in May. 

