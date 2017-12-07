Rainbow Warrior volleyball team ranked No. 5 in AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll

The Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s season hasn’t played its first game of the new season just yet, but their season is already off to a flying start.

Coming off their second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three seasons, the Warriors were picked fifth in the preseason AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll, according to a press release.

Last season, Hawaii finished its season ranked No. 4 after reaching the NCAA semifinals for the first time since 2002. The Warriors finished the season ranked in the top five nationally for the 18th time in program history.

The 2017-2018 campaign marks the first season for Hawaii in the Big West Conference - a conference that includes the likes of Long Beach State (No. 2), UC Irvine (No. 7) and CSUN (No. 11).

The new season will begin in the new year on Thursday, January 4 against Stevens Institute of Technology at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.