17th annual Paddle for Hunger raises thousands for Maui Food Bank

With a rainbow overhead and hundreds of paddles in the water, the Maui Food Bank got a boost from the community.

The 17th Annual Paddle for Hunger was held drawing nearly 400 community members Thanksgiving morning.

The event featured friendly canoe races, a silent aution and a food drive at Nalu's.

A record-breaking $10,123.75 in donations were raised and 1,000 lbs of food were collected.

“We’d like to extend a big mahalo to Hawaiian Paddle Sports for organizing Paddle For Hunger and a special thank you to our Maui community and sponsors for their overwhelming support, especially on Thanksgiving Day,” Marlene Rice, development director for Maui Food Bank said.

Organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, the group is on a mission to give back to the community.

“It is through this collaborative spirit of aloha that we are able to fulfill our mission of helping the hungry in Maui County,” Rice added.

